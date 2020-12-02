1/2
Kathleen Marguerite Cantrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Marguerite Cantrell, 82, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on November 25, 2020.

Born in Danville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marguerite McGee and the widow of LtCol Robert "Bob" L. Cantrell, USMC (Ret.) to whom she was married 54 years. She met Bob as a new nurse in Pensacola, FL. He was an aviation instructor at the time.

Kathleen retired as the Nursing Director at Lynn Shores Manor in Virginia Beach. She was an avid reader and knitter.

Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Jennifer Schulz (William); grandchildren, Amanda and Emily Schulz; 2 sisters, Marguerite Morton and Frances Darlington; a brother, Joseph F. McGee, Jr.; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A service will take place in the near future for both Bob and Kathleen in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved