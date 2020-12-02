Kathleen Marguerite Cantrell, 82, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on November 25, 2020.
Born in Danville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marguerite McGee and the widow of LtCol Robert "Bob" L. Cantrell, USMC (Ret.) to whom she was married 54 years. She met Bob as a new nurse in Pensacola, FL. He was an aviation instructor at the time.
Kathleen retired as the Nursing Director at Lynn Shores Manor in Virginia Beach. She was an avid reader and knitter.
Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Jennifer Schulz (William); grandchildren, Amanda and Emily Schulz; 2 sisters, Marguerite Morton and Frances Darlington; a brother, Joseph F. McGee, Jr.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A service will take place in the near future for both Bob and Kathleen in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association
