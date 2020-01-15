The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home - Cape Charles
119 Pine St
Cape Charles, VA 23310
(757) 331-2725
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Kathleen Powell Shrieves, 96, wife of the late Norman R. Shrieves and a resident of Virginia Beach, VA, formerly of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Virginia Beach Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Virginia Beach. A native of Willis Wharf, VA, she was the daughter of the late Henry M. Powell and the late Pearl Archie Powell. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Cape Charles.

She is survived by two sons, Norman R. Shrieves, Jr. and his wife, Shirley, of Chesapeake, VA, and Robert W. Shrieves and his wife, Ana Maria, of Virginia Beach; four granddaughters; nine great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 17, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church with Reverend Linda Lowe officiating. Interment will follow in Cape Charles Cemetery. Family will join friends at the church Friday from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Cape Charles Rescue Service, P.O. Box 3009, Cheriton, VA 23316.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 15, 2020
