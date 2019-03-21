Kathleen Sarah (Porter) Vendrick went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 19, 2019, at the age of 79 with her family by her side. She was born on April 4, 1939 in Ironton, Ohio to the late Lawrence John and Dorothy Ann Porter. Her brothers, James and Pete Porter and one grandson, Oliver Barrett Ford, also preceded â€œKathyâ€ in death. She graduated from Dawson Bryant High School in 1957 and moved to Norfolk in that same year. Kathy was a valued employee of First Virginia Bank and left to help her husband start their business, Boilermaker Tools Company, which they ran for 25 years. Kathy was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, played the piano for church services for many years and was an incredible wife, mother, and grandmother. Left to cherish her loving memory is her husband of 49 years, M. Baxter Vendrick, Sr.; her son, M. Baxter Vendrick, Jr.; daughters, Kimberly Vendrick Ford, Melissa Henry & her husband Todd, JoElla Beavers; and her grandchildren, Olivia Grace Ford, Jackson Barrett Ford, Madeline Sarah Martinez, Benjamin Baxter Adon Martinez, Jake David Beavers, Joshua Tyler Beavers; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends â€" all of whom she loved and cherished deeply!Services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019. Viewing will take place at 2 p.m. at Metropolitan Funeral Home, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505. A celebration of life will start at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be in Forest Lawn cemetery following the celebration and the family will visit with friends in the Metropolitan social hall following the committal. The family would like to thank their dear pastor Richard Smith, the loving members of Calvary Baptist Church, and all of her friends throughout the years. Please visit her book of memories page insert page her to leave a note to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary