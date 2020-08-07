1/1
Kathleen Teresa Friedman
Kathleen Teresa Concannon Friedman, died on August 5, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at the home of her daughter. She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Thomas Concannon. Kathleen was predeceased by her husband Melvin Friedman and her sisters Joanie Johnson and Mary Daughtry.

Kathleen enjoyed crafts, sewing, and traveling. She loved to visit the Whaleyville Recreation Center two to three times a week, she was a Red Hatter and a member Beta Sigma Phi.

She is survived by her daughter Jean Jackson and husband Corbett (Red) of Suffolk; grandchildren Dale Jackson (Marsha), and Charlene Sumrell (Phillip) all of Gates Co. NC; 5 great grandchildren Nikki Matlock (Jeffery), Justin Jackson, Caleb Wallace, Tommy Spillman, and Austin Sumrell; 3 great great-grandchildren Blaid, Faith, and Mela; nieces Ellen Johnson Roch, and Donna Vitelli (Peter); great nephews Peter Vitelli, and Matthew Vitelli; and cousins Allanah Feeney, Mary Helen Foley, and Jimmy Concannon.

A memorial service will be held after burial at Long Island National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Blinded Veteran Association, 1101 King Street, Suite 300, Alexandra, VA 22314. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

4 entries
August 6, 2020
We never forget you nor stop loving you! We are grateful for love! Love, Ellen, Donna, Peter, Peter and Matthew
Donna Vitelli
Family
August 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Aunt. Thank you for everything! We will love you and miss you always.
Ellen, Donna, Peter, Peter & Matthew
Family
August 6, 2020
Donna Vitelli
ellen johnson
