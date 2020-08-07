Kathleen Teresa Concannon Friedman, died on August 5, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at the home of her daughter. She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Thomas Concannon. Kathleen was predeceased by her husband Melvin Friedman and her sisters Joanie Johnson and Mary Daughtry.
Kathleen enjoyed crafts, sewing, and traveling. She loved to visit the Whaleyville Recreation Center two to three times a week, she was a Red Hatter and a member Beta Sigma Phi.
She is survived by her daughter Jean Jackson and husband Corbett (Red) of Suffolk; grandchildren Dale Jackson (Marsha), and Charlene Sumrell (Phillip) all of Gates Co. NC; 5 great grandchildren Nikki Matlock (Jeffery), Justin Jackson, Caleb Wallace, Tommy Spillman, and Austin Sumrell; 3 great great-grandchildren Blaid, Faith, and Mela; nieces Ellen Johnson Roch, and Donna Vitelli (Peter); great nephews Peter Vitelli, and Matthew Vitelli; and cousins Allanah Feeney, Mary Helen Foley, and Jimmy Concannon.
A memorial service will be held after burial at Long Island National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Blinded Veteran Association, 1101 King Street, Suite 300, Alexandra, VA 22314. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
.