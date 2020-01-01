The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Kathleen Y. Rooks Gallup went to her rest on Dec. 25, 2019 and she will greatly missed by her family and friends. She was born on August 4, 1942 to Oliver P. & Alice F. Rooks in Norfolk. She remained a lifelong resident of Norfolk.

She was the ninth child born into the Rooks family and she had eight brothers. She is survived by her husband, James V. Gallup and their son, Jeffery and by three brother, Thomas V. Rooks & wife Barbara, W. Ross Rooks & wife Jo Anne and Albert R. Rooks also many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 1, 2020
