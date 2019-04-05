Kathleene Jacocks Simms, 96, passed away at home on April 2, 2019. She was born in Norfolk and raised in Suffolk and Courtland by Solomon Wesley Gardner and Ruby Allen Whitehead. She was married to her husband of 35 years, Charles Covington Jacocks, with whom she shared fish fries on the Outer Banks, travels with close friends, and many activities at church. By 18 she had earned a two-year teaching certificate from Madison College (JMU) and began her 35-year career primarily teaching second graders in Augusta Co., Bethesda MD, and South Norfolk, finishing her career at Portlock in Chesapeake after earning a BS in Elementary Ed from ODU. She was a nearly 70-year member of Chesapeake Avenue United Methodist Church where she was the long-time coordinator of Meals on Wheels, an excellent baker, and never turned down a shopping trip or going out to lunch. Survivors include her daughter Anne Covington (Jacocks) Urbi and husband Joe, granddaughter Claire Urbi and husband Neil Folger, and cousin and childhood friend Rebecca Davies. She was predeceased by her sister Barbara Gardner, and by both Charlie Lee Babb and William J. Simms who offered companionship and shared extended family with her in later years.Our family will always be grateful for the care and companionship provided by Laura Riddick, allowing her to remain at home, as did the Seniorcorp team. In lieu of flowers, she would like you to share a book with a child, or contribute to Meals on Wheels of Chesapeake.A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 8 at noon at Portlock United Methodist Church 2615 Bainbridge Blvd. Chesapeake VA 23324, with interment to follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens 524 Cedar Road Chesapeake VA 23322. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary