CHESAPEAKE- Kathryn "Kitty" Gwaltney, 81, died August 1, 2020. A native of Chesapeake, she was a member of Good News Baptist Church and loved painting outdoor scenes.
Kitty is survived by her husband, James W. Gwaltney; two sons, James Glenn Gwaltney and Bruce Sterling Gwaltney; and a sister, Martha Hicks Ryals.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 1:30 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk. Burial will be in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-8 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com