1/1
Kathryn Bradley Paynter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn Bradley Paynter, "Katbird", passed away Nov. 5, 2020 at age 99. She was the daughter of the late George and Marion Reel. She was predeceased by her husbands, Elwood Bradley and Bill Paynter and grandson, Scott Bradley. Those who knew her loved her fiercely. She had the gift of laughter and seeing everything in the positive. She never met a situation that brought her down. She began each day asking "Lord, what will you do with me today?" This love and spirit built our family of deep love for each other and for God.

She is survived by her son, Gary Bradley and wife, Julia, of Cary, NC. Joyce Manchester and husband, Jim, of Fredericksburg, VA, and step daughter, Joyce Whitley of Virginia Beach. Six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and Sister Shirley Dickinson of Chesapeake and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid, a Family Only Service will be held Monday, Nov. 9th, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Road, Virginia Beach. Visitation at noon followed by Service at 1 pm. Burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations can be made to St. Mary's (Children's) Home, 6171 Kempsville Circle, Norfolk, VA, 23502 or at https://saintmaryshome.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Indian River Chp
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Service
01:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Indian River Chp
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Indian River Chp
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved