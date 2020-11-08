Kathryn Bradley Paynter, "Katbird", passed away Nov. 5, 2020 at age 99. She was the daughter of the late George and Marion Reel. She was predeceased by her husbands, Elwood Bradley and Bill Paynter and grandson, Scott Bradley. Those who knew her loved her fiercely. She had the gift of laughter and seeing everything in the positive. She never met a situation that brought her down. She began each day asking "Lord, what will you do with me today?" This love and spirit built our family of deep love for each other and for God.
She is survived by her son, Gary Bradley and wife, Julia, of Cary, NC. Joyce Manchester and husband, Jim, of Fredericksburg, VA, and step daughter, Joyce Whitley of Virginia Beach. Six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and Sister Shirley Dickinson of Chesapeake and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid, a Family Only Service will be held Monday, Nov. 9th, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Road, Virginia Beach. Visitation at noon followed by Service at 1 pm. Burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations can be made to St. Mary's (Children's) Home, 6171 Kempsville Circle, Norfolk, VA, 23502 or at https://saintmaryshome.org
