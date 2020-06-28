"Kathy" Baker, 93, went home to be with the Lord on June 13, 2020 in Brookneal Va. She was a native of Fairmont, West Virginia and later moved to Virginia Beach. She and C.C. moved to his home place "Bakers Acres" in Brookneal. They enjoyed many years fixing up their home.



She was predeceased by her first husband Bernard L. Clevinger and her second husband Carlton C. Baker and a son Gary Clevinger and a grandson Braden Clevinger.



She was a member of Midway Baptist Church where she was the church bookkeeper for many years.



Kathy is survived by two stepdaughters that loved her dearly Velma Baker Beck (Jerry) of Virginia Beach and Ainslie Baker Alvis (L.J.) of Decatur, Alabama. Also survived by a son Bernard Lynn Clevinger of Brookneal. She left behind 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



A service was held at Midway Baptist Church and burial followed.



Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal assisted the family.



