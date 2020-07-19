Kathryn Kessler Duffy, 95, passed away July 14, 2020, after a brief illness. Mrs. Duffy was born in Roanoke, VA to the late Harry and Bessie Kessler. She was predeceased by her husband, Sherwood T. Duffy, Sr., brother, Harold "Buddy" Kessler, and sister, Margaret Haddaway.
Raised in Park Place, Mrs. Duffy loved Norfolk, especially Ocean View, where she resided for several years. She attended and graduated from Maury High School, later returning to work in the Norfolk Public School system. Mrs. Duffy was an active member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Norfolk, where she taught Sunday school, participated in the Altar Guild and volunteered in the church office for many years. She also was an avid bridge player and member of the local Women's Club.
She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, "Nana." She is survived by her daughter, Jimmie Ann Duffy, son, Sherwood Duffy, Jr., daughter-in-law Elizabeth Duffy, and granddaughter, Meredith Duffy.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living at The Ballentine for their kindness, dedication and care over the past several years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 7400 Hampton Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23505. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com
