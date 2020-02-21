The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
View Map

Kathryn S. Braswell

Kathryn S. Braswell Obituary
Kathryn Smith Braswell, 105, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. A native of Portsmouth, she was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church and its Wesley Class and the United Methodist Women. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Warren Braswell, Sr. and a son-in-law, Richard Dignard.

Survivors include a daughter, Joyce Dignard of Portsmouth; a son, Henry W. Braswell, Jr. of Chesapeake; two grandsons, David Dignard and wife, Cathy and Mark Dignard and wife, Stephanie; three great-grandchildren, Shannon Dignard, Cole Dignard and Morgan McMahon and husband, Jake; and two great-great-grandchildren, Grayson and Lewis McMahon.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 23, in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Camille Pentsil. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 5-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads United Methodist Church, 1800 Rodman Ave., Portsmouth, VA 23707.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mayfair House for their excellent care, love and support given to Kathryn for almost five years and the staff of Hospice of Virginia for her more recent care.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2020
