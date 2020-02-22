|
Franklin - Kathryn Saunders Milteer, 91, passed away February 19, 2020 in The Village at Woods Edge. Kathryn was a native of Nansemond County and was a daughter of the late Clarence Alton Saunders and Ethel Bunn Saunders. She was also predeceased by her husband Jethro Thomas Milteer, Jr. and an infant granddaughter. She was a graduate of Craddock High School and Keys Business School. Kathryn was a long time bookkeeper in the Nansemond County Public School System and had been a bookkeeper for Nansemond Suffolk Academy. She was a long time member and organist of Holy Neck Christian Church.
Left to cherish her memory is one daughter Brenda Milteer Crosby (Craig); four sons Gary H. Milteer (Faye), Michael A. Milteer (Gail), Paul T. Milteer (Patricia), and N. Kevin Milteer (Julie); nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM February 23, 2020 in Holy Neck Christian Church with the Rev. David Meadors officiating. There will be a reception following the service in the fellowship hall of the church. The burial will follow the reception at Southampton Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Neck Christian Church, 4400 Holy Neck Road, Suffolk VA 23437 or . www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 22, 2020