Kathryn Virginia (Nichols) Edwards

Kathryn Virginia (Nichols) Edwards Obituary
Kathryn (Kathy) passed December 15th 2019 She was born to Isabel Virginia Jamerson-Nichols and Robert Lee Nichols on January 24th 1952. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Thomas Robert Nichols and survived by her sister Nancy L. Harris, her husband Jack D. Edwards, Sr., sons Jack, Jr. and his wife Kathy and Christopher S. and his wife Margaret E., 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She will be laid to rest at the family cemetery in Dillwyn VA, and the family will be accepting family and friends at 1pm Faith Temple Church 1173 George Street in Norfolk on Saturday December 21st.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
