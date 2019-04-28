Kathryne, a lifelong resident of Norfolk, VA, passed away recently near her daughterâ€™s home.She was predeceased by her parents, former Potentate of The Shrine J.B. Hubbard and Elsie E. Hubbard. Left to cherish her memory are her older sister Nancy Hennegan, of Huntington, NY; identical twin Patricia Hubbard of Chesapeake, VA; daughter Mande McLane Mattinson and husband, Michael of Cary, NC; and grandson, Connor James Mattinson. Kathryne graduated from Granby High and went on to achieve her Bachelors from ODU, and Masters from Norfolk State becoming a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.A flower child of the 60â€™s, she spent most of her life as a devoted champion for women, minorities, and childrenâ€™s rights. Highlights of her societal contributions were working with the Girls Club of Norfolk to desegregate a Portsmouth water park and as a founding board member for the Virginia Stage Company. Kathryne worked in adoption for Methodist Child and Family and as a therapist for the VA prison system. Her proudest achievement was launching VA Beachâ€™s Healthy Start Program, which continues today as pivotal service for the underprivileged. Her family and friends will miss her greatly. The family especially sends thanks to Norma Dennis who served as Kathryne's primary caregiver, companion and champion the last few years. Always putting others first, Norma nobly sat by her friendâ€™s bedside until the very end. We are eternally grateful for her kindness and selfless contribution to our family.Interment was private. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mulliganâ€™s Grille in Nags Head, NC on May 11th from 12-3pm. Friends are welcome to join the family. RSVP and notes of condolence may be sent to [email protected] Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary