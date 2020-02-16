The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Kathy Denise Jones


1963 - 2020
Kathy Denise Jones Obituary
Kathy "Kitty Kat" Jones, 56, native of Portsmouth, passed on Jan. 31 at Carolina Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville, NC. Kathy is survived by her four children: Teambay Jones and Catrisha Demps (Craig) of Jacksonville, NC, and Johnathan Jones and Jermaine Jones of Portsmouth; seven grandchildren, Jah'Rio, Zharia, and Zoe Demps, TeaOnna Williams, Kenyatta Jones, Kyrie Jones, and Sariyah Hill. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 11am at Fisher Funeral Home in Portsmouth.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2020
