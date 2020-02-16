|
|
Kathy "Kitty Kat" Jones, 56, native of Portsmouth, passed on Jan. 31 at Carolina Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville, NC. Kathy is survived by her four children: Teambay Jones and Catrisha Demps (Craig) of Jacksonville, NC, and Johnathan Jones and Jermaine Jones of Portsmouth; seven grandchildren, Jah'Rio, Zharia, and Zoe Demps, TeaOnna Williams, Kenyatta Jones, Kyrie Jones, and Sariyah Hill. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 11am at Fisher Funeral Home in Portsmouth.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2020