Kathy Bernadette Dodge Mahon, 64, of Yeadon Road passed away November 25, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Kathy was the daughter of the late Mrs. Marcia Louise Overton Dodge and Mr. James H. "Herb" Dodge. She was a faithful member of St. Matthews Catholic Church and attended the school all the way through grade school. Kathy was a Graduate of Oscar F. Smith High School. She retired as an administrative assistant with the Flowers Baking Company.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Terry Mahon; her father, James H. "Herb" Dodge; and brother, James H. Dodge, Jr. and his wife, Kathy. Besides her mother she was predeceased by a brother, Kevin Michael Dodge.
Due to COVID restrictions visitations are limited and your time may be limited. Those choosing may visit the family on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 3314 Sandra Lane, Virginia Beach on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Father Peter Naah officiating. Mask will be required to attend the visitation and Mass. She will be laid to rest at Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers during this time. Those unable to attend may visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
