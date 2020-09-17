Kathy Harris was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend who went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Sidney and Annie Hatcher.Kathy was happily married to her husband Michael for almost 37 years who loved and cared for her until the end. She was a loving mother to Jeremy, Jonathan, and Lauren, and a proud grandmother to Wesley. Also, she adored her 3 labradoodles.Kathy was the youngest of four children and is survived by her three siblings Joyce, Mark(Lori), and Vicky(John).Kathy graduated from the University of Richmond. She was a diligent and hard worker who took pride in her job as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Pembroke Commercial Realty for 34 years.Kathy was the most giving and loving woman. She was a caring individual who touched all the lives who knew her. She could light up a room with her infectious smile.Kathy will be missed dearly and forever in our hearts.We welcome all friends to a memorial service of Kathy's life that will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home - Southside Chapel at 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM.