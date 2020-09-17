1/1
Kathy Hatcher Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy Harris was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend who went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Sidney and Annie Hatcher.

Kathy was happily married to her husband Michael for almost 37 years who loved and cared for her until the end. She was a loving mother to Jeremy, Jonathan, and Lauren, and a proud grandmother to Wesley. Also, she adored her 3 labradoodles.

Kathy was the youngest of four children and is survived by her three siblings Joyce, Mark(Lori), and Vicky(John).

Kathy graduated from the University of Richmond. She was a diligent and hard worker who took pride in her job as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Pembroke Commercial Realty for 34 years.

Kathy was the most giving and loving woman. She was a caring individual who touched all the lives who knew her. She could light up a room with her infectious smile.

Kathy will be missed dearly and forever in our hearts.

We welcome all friends to a memorial service of Kathy's life that will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home - Southside Chapel at 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved