Kathy Winters, 64, died unexpectedly at home on October 14, 2020. Born in Portsmouth to the late Robert and Doris Wilder, she was a retired dental assistant for Dr. Roger Cahoon.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 43 years, Joseph R. Winters; two sons, Jason W. Winters and wife Lauren, and Ross Everett Winters and wife Rachel; two sisters, Janet Wilder and Susan Shea; and brother, Ronald Wilder.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. www.SturtevantFH.com