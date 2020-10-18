1/
Kathy Jo Winters
Kathy Winters, 64, died unexpectedly at home on October 14, 2020. Born in Portsmouth to the late Robert and Doris Wilder, she was a retired dental assistant for Dr. Roger Cahoon.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 43 years, Joseph R. Winters; two sons, Jason W. Winters and wife Lauren, and Ross Everett Winters and wife Rachel; two sisters, Janet Wilder and Susan Shea; and brother, Ronald Wilder.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. www.SturtevantFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
