Kathy "Ki Ki" Kundrat

Kathy "Ki Ki" Kundrat Obituary
Kathy (Ki Ki) Kundrat, 72, formerly of Weirton, West Virginia, passed away peacefully at Sentara Hospice House on Sunday, April 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on January 9, 1947, in Steubenville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father Karl Rinehart and her mother Minnie Bender Rinhart. She graduated from Follansbee High School in 1964. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 50 years Peter Kundrat, Jr., her son Karl of Chesapeake, Virginia, his wife Rhonda, and grandchildren Christopher, Alexa, and Justin. She was a member of Haygood United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach. Her cremated remains will spend eternity at Haygood United Methodist Church. The family thanks the staff of Virginia Beach General Hospital and Sentara Hospice House staff for their help and care during her time of need. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the . A celebration of life service will be held 3 PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Haygood United Methodist Church, 4713 Haygood Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2019
