Katie Ruehl passed away peacefully at St. Mary's hospital in Richmond, VA on Sunday Oct. 4th, a bright, sunny Fall day. She was the beautiful daughter of Kay and the late Rick Liszka.
Katie was born in Portsmouth, VA at the Portsmouth Naval hospital. She married Adam Ruehl on March 20, 2010 and settled in Suffolk, VA. Nathan Victor was born on April 5, 2011 and Audrey Elizabeth on May 9, 2016. Katie was a school teacher from 2006 - 2020. Her final teaching position was at Northern Shores Elementary School, teaching the third grade, where each child was her favorite. She loved the beach. Some of our favorite memories are with Katie at the beach with family and friends.
Katie is preceded in death by her father Rick on November 1, 2018. She is survived by; her husband Adam, son Nathan, daughter Audrey, mother Kay Liszka, sister Stacy Casavan and her husband Bobby and nephews, Braden, Richie and Garrett, along with her aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Won Lee on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 4 PM at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk VA 23435. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM. The family request all wear mask. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Audrey and Nathan's Educational fund using Venmo @Adam-Ruehl or a check is fine. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
.