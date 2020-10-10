1/
Katie L. Ruehl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katie Ruehl passed away peacefully at St. Mary's hospital in Richmond, VA on Sunday Oct. 4th, a bright, sunny Fall day. She was the beautiful daughter of Kay and the late Rick Liszka.

Katie was born in Portsmouth, VA at the Portsmouth Naval hospital. She married Adam Ruehl on March 20, 2010 and settled in Suffolk, VA. Nathan Victor was born on April 5, 2011 and Audrey Elizabeth on May 9, 2016. Katie was a school teacher from 2006 - 2020. Her final teaching position was at Northern Shores Elementary School, teaching the third grade, where each child was her favorite. She loved the beach. Some of our favorite memories are with Katie at the beach with family and friends.

Katie is preceded in death by her father Rick on November 1, 2018. She is survived by; her husband Adam, son Nathan, daughter Audrey, mother Kay Liszka, sister Stacy Casavan and her husband Bobby and nephews, Braden, Richie and Garrett, along with her aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Won Lee on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 4 PM at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk VA 23435. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM. The family request all wear mask. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Audrey and Nathan's Educational fund using Venmo @Adam-Ruehl or a check is fine. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
5685 Lee Farm Ln
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-1316
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved