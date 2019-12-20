|
|
Richmond - Katie Florence Sorensen Pitchford, 92, of the 3500 block of Kilburn Circle, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. A native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, she was the widow of Joseph Samuel Pitchford, Jr.
Survivors include two daughters, Karen P. Trimyer & husband Billy of Kill Devil Hills, NC and Janice P. Sorrell of Richmond; four grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 23, in Olive Branch Cemetery by the Rev. Dr. William Trimyer. Memorial donations may be made to a favorite Humane Society. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 20, 2019