|
|
Kay Westlake Dadson, 73, of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully at the Magnolia Manor residential care facility after a courageous battle with dementia on Sunday, February 17, 2019.Kayâ€™s memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas Chapel, 1801 Baltic Ave, Virginia Beach, with reception to follow. For full obituary and to leave condolences online go to www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019