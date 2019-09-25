The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Kay Falk Mosher Janow

Kay Falk Mosher Janow Obituary
Kay Falk Mosher Janow, 78, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born in Emporia, VA to the late Gilbert F. Falk, Sr. and Lois Dunnavant Falk and was also predeceased by her son, Timmy; and grandson, Kyle. Kay was a native of South Norfolk and graduated from Oscar F. Smith High School, Class of 1959. She loved to read and sew, but her biggest passion in life was her children. Kay was not only a mother to her own children, but to others as well. She was loved by many and will truly be missed.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 48 years, Douglas Ray Janow; children, Susan M Whitley Smith (Bobby), Steven D. Mosher, JoEllyn "Jody" Janow, and Jill Janow Wynne (James); grandchildren, Crystal, Kevin, Shane, Casey, Travis, Ben, Joel, Garrett, Jessica, and Jamie; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5-7pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. A funeral ceremony will take place at the funeral home Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11am with burial to follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service live if unable to attend and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 25, 2019
