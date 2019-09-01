|
|
Kay Hudgins Basnight, 80, passed away on August 31, 2019, in her home at Harmony at Oakbrook after a valiant battle with cancer.
Kay lived most of her life in Chesapeake, Virginia, growing up in Fentress. She was born December 10, 1938, to Eddie and Henrietta Hudgins and was the second of three girls. After graduating from Great Bridge High School in 1957, Kay attended Lynchburg College and graduated in 1961. Following college, Kay taught as a choir director in Richmond while her husband, Cassell, completed law school and continued doing so as the choir director at Great Bridge High School until her second child arrived and she started her life's most important work as a full time homemaker. Kay loved to read, cook, and spend time with her amazing group of girlfriends and expanding family. She is survived by her sisters Betty Ann Howard and Martha Lake and her children Kord, Linda, Kirk, Kent, Christian, Erin and nine grandchildren Philip, Peter, Maria, Tori, Clay, Nick, Dillon, Maggie and Tucker. She will be sorely missed by family and friends, but her legacy and generous spirit will continue.
A celebration of Kay's life will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Centerville Baptist Church, 908 Centerville Turnpike S, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Rev. Jim Brown will officiate. The family will receive friends from immediately following service at the church. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Great Bridge Chapel, Chesapeake.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sidney M. Oman Cancer Treatment Center c/o Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, 736 N. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23320 or the American Red Cross, PO Box 4002018, Des Moines, IA 50340-2018, in memory of Kay.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019