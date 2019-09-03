The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Centerville Baptist Church
908 Centerville Turnpike S
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Centerville Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Basnight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Hudgins Basnight


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay Hudgins Basnight Obituary
Kay Hudgins Basnight, 80, passed away on August 31, 2019, in her home at Harmony at Oakbrook after a valiant battle with cancer.

A celebration of Kay's life will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Centerville Baptist Church, 908 Centerville Turnpike S, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Rev. Jim Brown will officiate. The family will receive friends from immediately following service at the church. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Great Bridge Chapel, Chesapeake.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now