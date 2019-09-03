|
|
Kay Hudgins Basnight, 80, passed away on August 31, 2019, in her home at Harmony at Oakbrook after a valiant battle with cancer.
A celebration of Kay's life will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Centerville Baptist Church, 908 Centerville Turnpike S, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Rev. Jim Brown will officiate. The family will receive friends from immediately following service at the church. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Great Bridge Chapel, Chesapeake.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 3, 2019