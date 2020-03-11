|
|
Kay L. Hammond, 82, passed away March 8, 2020. She was born in Seymour, Indiana to the late Walter E. and Bonita Ferleman and also predeceased by her sister, Patty Degner (John); and twin, Fay Ferleman. Kay cared for others her entire life, with over 40 years' service as a nurse. In her free time, she was very active with Meals on Wheels and feeding the homeless.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 62 years, Daniel Hammond; sons, William Hammond (Susan), Robert Hammond; granddaughters, Nicole Hammond, Heather Mitchell, Paige Coulter (Jay), Megan Hammond; great-grandsons, Avery Hammond, Everett Hammond, Aaron Coulter; great-granddaughters, Amber Coulter, Zara Mitchell; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.
A service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kay's honor to Meals on Wheels to help fight hunger. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 11, 2020