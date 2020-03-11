The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map

Kay Lynn Hammond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay Lynn Hammond Obituary
Kay L. Hammond, 82, passed away March 8, 2020. She was born in Seymour, Indiana to the late Walter E. and Bonita Ferleman and also predeceased by her sister, Patty Degner (John); and twin, Fay Ferleman. Kay cared for others her entire life, with over 40 years' service as a nurse. In her free time, she was very active with Meals on Wheels and feeding the homeless.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 62 years, Daniel Hammond; sons, William Hammond (Susan), Robert Hammond; granddaughters, Nicole Hammond, Heather Mitchell, Paige Coulter (Jay), Megan Hammond; great-grandsons, Avery Hammond, Everett Hammond, Aaron Coulter; great-granddaughters, Amber Coulter, Zara Mitchell; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.

A service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kay's honor to Meals on Wheels to help fight hunger. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -