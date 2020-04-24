|
|
Zuni - Kay Munford Fowler, 76, passed away April 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond. She was a daughter of the late Benjamin Arthur Munford and Helen Shryer Munford and was also predeceased by her husband Robert Clifton "Bobby" Fowler.
Kay was a graduate of Windsor High School and Elon College. She was a very active member of Tucker Swamp Baptist Church where she and Bobby were Youth Directors for 15 years, Chairwoman of the Benevolence Committee, founded several mission funds and with her husband was in charge of the cemetery. Kay was retired from Farmers Bank in Windsor and enjoyed farming with her husband. She was like a second mother to her four nieces and was always willing to help others.
Left to cherish her memory is her sister Brenda M. Phillips (Ed), four nieces Tracy Bachelor (L.T. Bryant, III), Melissa Fowler, Suzanne Karnes (Jared) and Stephanie Khan (Moain), two great nieces, RuthAnn Bachelor (Will Carico) and Lori Bachelor, two great nephews, Ezra Karnes and Zayne Khan and two brothers - in - law, McCoy Fowler (Carolyn) and Wayne Fowler and a nephew-in-law Rick Bachelor.
Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Tucker Swamp Baptist Church Benevolence Committee or the Food Pantry.
www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2020