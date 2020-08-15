1/
Kay Ramsay Parrish
Kay Ramsay Parrish, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Born in Newport News, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Kitty Ramsay. She was also predeceased by Vince Parrish. Kay will be remembered as an active member of Great Bridge Presbyterian, serving in various ministries. She enjoyed arts and crafts, reading, playing bridge, watching the Washington Redskins, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Cahoon and husband Jim, and Cari Parrish and husband Abel Queen; a grandson, Caleb; a granddaughter, Emily and her beloved cat, Summer.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2700 Parish Avenue (28th Street entrance), Newport News, VA. Due to the challenges presented with COVID 19, the family understands if in-person attendance at the graveside service is not feasible.

The family would like to offer sincere gratitude to Daphne, Kay's caregiver, who became such an integral part of our lives in such a short time.

As Kay's life drew to a close, she looked forward to spending eternity with Jesus, and now she doesn't have to imagine what it will be like.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or your favorite animal welfare charity.

Friends are also invited to send condolences and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
