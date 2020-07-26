Kay Smith Richardson passed away peacefully in her home July 22, 2020 in Virginia Beach, surrounded by her family. Kay was born May 7, 1935 in Norfolk to the late George Bernard & Frances Reese Smith, but spent most of her life in Virginia Beach. Kay attended Randolph Macon Women's College and studied at the New York School of Design.



She is survived by her loving husband for 65 years, Philip Ward Richardson, her sons, Laurence B. Richardson II (Elizabeth), Jeffrey R. Richardson (Katherine), her daughter Anne B. Richardson, four grandchildren, Lindley, Ben, Lydia & Philip, her brother Reese Smith (Sara), as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother George B. Smith, Jr (Betts) and her sister Ann S. Bretscher (Bob).



She felt that the most important things in her life were the "4 F's": Family, Friends, Faith, & Flowers, and loved spending time with each for the benefit of all. She was a long-time member of the Virginia Beach Garden Club, Galilee Church and Princess Anne Country Club.



Kay was constantly in motion and loved being outside, particularly on the water. She played tennis, then golf (she had 3 Holes-in-One), enjoyed both social & competitive bridge and relished her time gardening.



She cherished all time spent with family, especially numerous trips in the U.S. & abroad with all three generations. Kay delighted in entertaining friends, whether elegant cocktail parties, casual dinners or impromptu gatherings of her children's friends. A true Southern hostess, she exuded warmth and made everything seem effortless.



Kay & Phil spent over 20 years wintering in Florida so they could play golf all year. There they met a whole new set of â€˜younger' friends that kept them active most days and nights.



Creating beautiful floral arrangements was always a part of her life, and fresh flowers from the garden were ever present in their home. Roses, hydrangeas, gardenias and especially peonies were among her favorites.



Her faith was constantly with her and she valued her times as a Greeter during Sunday services at Galilee Episcopal Church.



Our family is thankful for the decades of loyal friendship that Hisako Winters has given Kay.



We can't express enough how grateful the family is for the incredible, compassionate care that Ann, Delia, Jennifer & Wennie provided to our mother/wife. Because of you, she was able to stay comfortably in her home and look out over the water.



A private family graveside service will be held at Eastern Shore Chapel on Friday July 31, 2020. Given the current coronavirus situation, a Celebration of Her Life will be held at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, Kay would appreciate any support of the Samaritan House and the Virginia Beach Garden Club, both of which were important to her.



