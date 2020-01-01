Home

Kayla Maren Shelton


1991 - 2019
Kayla Maren Shelton Obituary
Kayla Maren Shelton, 28, of Charleston, SC passed away on December 23, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Chesapeake, Virginia on January 4, 1991 and graduated from Hickory High School. She attended Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia where she graduated with honors with a B.S. in Accounting in 2015. She was a very loving person, with a big heart, who appreciated the beauty of the world around her. She was a great mother to her two cats, Rothgar and Molly. She will certainly be missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her mother, Chrystal Laxton Brady (Tom) of Goose Creek, SC; father, Robert Lee Shelton II of Bluefield, WV; sister, Megan Allyce Shelton of Austin, TX; maternal grandparents, Larry and Mary Ruth Laxton of Tazewell, VA; paternal grandparents, Don and Brenda Epperson of Bluefield, WV; four uncles and aunts and numerous cousins. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 1, 2020
