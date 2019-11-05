|
Midlothian, VA-46, was called by her Master to accept her heavenly rewards on October 30, 2019. She was predeceased by her father, Ronald A. Bowser. Left to cherish her many precious memories are her beloved husband, Anthony W. Hunt, Sr.; sons, Kenneth M. and Matthew C. Hunt; stepchildren, Krishna and Anthony Hunt, Jr.; mother, Cynthia C. Bowser; sister, Ronica L. Bowser (Ronald); niece, Brittni K. Law (O'mond); nephews, Ronald B. Bowser, O'mond and O'Ryon Law; mother-in-law, Vera R. Hunt and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at New First Baptist Church Taylorsville, 2720 Turnpike Rd., Portsmouth, VA 23707. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel located at 5605 Portsmouth Blvd., Ports., VA from 6-8:00 pm. An Omega Omega Service of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will take place during the visitation at 7:00 pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 5, 2019