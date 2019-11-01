The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Keiko Tamm, 74, passed away October 29, 2019. She was a native of Osaka, Japan born to the late Kiyosi Matumoto and Sueko Sakamoto Matumoto. She retired as a cashier with the Navy Exchange; She was an active member of Kempsville Baptist Church, sang in the choir and was a member of the Kingdom Seekers Bible Class.

Left to cherish her memory is her family in Christ at Kempsville Baptist Church, Debbie Smith and Sue Beauge'. As well as the staff and fellow residents at Kempsville Health and Rehabilitation.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake with Dr. Kelly Burris officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 1, 2019
