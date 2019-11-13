|
|
On 11/9/2019 at 9:19 PM, we lost our beloved Keith.
He is survived by his loving and devoted girlfriend, Kayla Garren, and their lovechild, "Duke The Dog".
He is also lovingly remembered by his parents Irene Rosentreter & Jeffrey Walker(Lily); siblings: Teresa Snow(Charlie), Brenda Werner, Regina Kuhnemund, Jennifer Sutton(Timothy), Pamela & Glenn Gregoire(Stephen Allan), RenÃ©e Hartless(Chris); and nieces & nephews: Jessica Carpenter, Brandon Snow, Shawntel & Joshua Kuhnemund, Devin, Tyler, Alex & Caleb Sutton, Brittany & Chase Hartless,Trenton & Autumn Lavender, and Kailee Schwartz.
Service information at www.altmeyer.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 13, 2019