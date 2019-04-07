The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Keith Gustard Obituary
Keith Gustard, 72, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on April 3, 2019.Born in Seaham, County Durham, England, he was the son of the late Edward and Violet Gustard. He was retired as a Superintendent from BAE Systems.Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Randa E. Gustard; three sons, Christopher Ian Gustard, Richard Anderson Gustard and wife, Naeda, and Stephen Edward Gustard; two brothers, Gerald and Vincent Gustard; and five grandchildren, Chandler, Chayce, Channing, Harker, and Colson.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Monday, April 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. To view the full obituary and offer online condolences, please visit: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019
