PORTSMOUTH â€" Brian Keith Nance, Sr., 59, of the 300 block of Saunders Dr. passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth on March 16, 1960 to Roberta Nance and the late Ned Nance. Keith was a member of Simonsdale Presbyterian Church and retired as a consultant for Verizon. He was very active in his community; serving as a former member of the City of Portsmouth school board and past president of the Park Manor Civic Club.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Mickie Nance; his two sons, Brian K. Nance, Jr. and Bobby Nance; his beloved yellow lab, Chelsea; and a host of extended family and friends.A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Simonsdale Presbyterian Church by Rev. Martha E. Mitchell. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6:30 â€" 8 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Simonsdale Presbyterian Church, 5016 Vick St., Portsmouth, VA 23701.Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 29, 2019