Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
Keith Randolph Riddick


1952 - 2019
Keith Randolph Riddick Obituary
Keith Randolph Riddick "Randy," 67, of the 5700 block of Albright Dr. passed away on October 19, 2019 in Virginia Beach, VA. He was born on July 17, 1952 to Gladys Riddick and the late James D. Riddick at Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, VA. He was a graduate of Granby High School and attended Norfolk State University. Keith was a merchant seaman with 30 years of service.

He is predeceased by his father, James D. Riddick; sister, Pamela A. Riddick and 2 grandchildren. Keith is survived by his wife, Paulette C. Riddick; mother, Gladys Riddick; daughters, Jemma George-Tucker, Katrish A. Stevenson, Kenya D. Featherston and Keisha Green; son, DeVal Rivers; brother, Kelvin Riddick; 14 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 aunts, 1 uncle and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be held, 11am, Monday, October 28, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505. A viewing will be held, 1pm -5pm, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 25, 2019
