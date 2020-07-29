1/1
Keith Ryon Marshburn Sr.
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Ryon Marshburn Sr., 60, of the 2100 block of Haywood Ave., passed away peacefully July 27, 2020 in his Chesapeake home surrounded by family. Born Dec. 4, 1959 in Norfolk County, Va., the son of Robert Marshburn, Jr. and Jackie Johnson Marshburn. In his early years Mr. Marshburn had remarkable mechanical abilities to repair and restore anything thing he came across and began repairing and fixing motors at a young age. He spent many years working on fishing boats and plumbing until going to work on Naval ships for Marine Hydraulics International Shipyard. He Retired from MHI after 27 years of service, he was known as the Barge King and was commended by many Naval Captains for his dedication and abilities to keep things repaired and operational 24/7.

Mr. Marshburn is survived by his daughter, Samantha Marshburn and boyfriend Ahraaf Khan of Chesapeake, VA; son, Keith Marshburn, Jr. and wife Maria Sgromolo Marshburn of Moyock, NC; separated-wife Susan Marshburn of Jarvisburg, NC; three grandchildren, Aiden Marshburn, Riley Marshburn and Jordyn Marshburn; and brothers Rocky and Tony Marshburn of North Carolina. He was predeceased by sister Roberta Marshburn Flint and parents Robert & Jackie.

A viewing will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at the Gallop Memorial Chapel in Barco, NC. A Private Family burial service will be held at a later date & time.

To express condolences to the family, please visit the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Gallop Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gallop Memorial Chapel
4055 Caratoke Hwy
Barco, NC 27917
(252) 202-2611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved