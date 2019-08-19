The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Kings Grant Baptist Church
More Obituaries for Kelley Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelley Lynne Reed

Kelley Lynne Reed Obituary
Kelley Lynne Reed, 51, passed away on August 16, 2019. A member of Kings Grant Baptist Church, she was a caring and gracious person. She was the Troop Leader for Girl Scout Troop 597, a position she held dear for many years. She had a great sense of humor and an adventurous spirit. Spending time with her grandson, Liam, was everything to Kelley, and she enjoyed going on vacations and making memories with him. She had a deep love of pets and animals and enjoyed listening to Christian music.

Kelley was preceded in death by her father, Dale Whitsel and her sister, Sharon Whitsel.

Left to cherish Kelleyâ€™s memory: her husband of 12 years, Daniel Reed; two daughters, Kirsten Crow and Emily Bridgers; her grandson, Liam Silva; her mother, Gloria Whitsel; three sisters, Morgan Santiago, Justine Whitsel, and Kayla Whitsel; her niece, Shaye Bryant; as well as a large extended family.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at 2 PM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Kings Grant Baptist Church. Dr. Ken Pruitt is officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 19, 2019
