Kelly Fitch, 51, of Portsmouth, VA, went to be with the Lord on June 25, 2020.
Kelly once a native of California and has resided in Norfolk and Portsmouth for the past 11 years. She was the daughter of Terry Shook and Donna Shook. She was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband Corey, her children Tim and Andrea Williams of Louisiana, Katelyn Williams of Florida, and Andrew Williams of Chesapeake, and her grandchildren Aubree and Brayden.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 8464 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, VA 23518 on Friday, July 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. The memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 6:30 p.m. The committal service will be held at the Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery on Monday, July 6, at 2 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.