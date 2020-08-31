1/1
Kelly Marie Respess Kercheval
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelly Marie Respess Kercheval, 36, unexpectedly passed away on August 26, 2020. She is survived by her parents John Respess (Elizabeth) and Gail O'Neil, her sister Sarah Stankavich (Mark), her beautiful daughter Denver, Denvers father Paul Kercheval, her partner Andrew Wright, and many other close friends and family members whom she adored. Kelly was a 2001 graduate from Maury High School and was a field supervisor for the Census Bureau. She was a native of Norfolk, an avid animal lover and a dedicated Washington Redskins fan. Kelly enjoyed spending time with Denver and all her fur babies. Kelly's contagious smile and unique laughter could brighten any room. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and anyone who was lucky enough to meet her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to PETA and the Virginia Beach SPCA. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.

Due to Covid restrictions, a small private service will be held Tuesday at 2P.M. at HD Oliver Funeral Apartments in Norfolk; the service will also be live-streamed. A private reception will follow. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and support.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Service
02:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 30, 2020
Love and miss you always friend
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved