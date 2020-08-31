Kelly Marie Respess Kercheval, 36, unexpectedly passed away on August 26, 2020. She is survived by her parents John Respess (Elizabeth) and Gail O'Neil, her sister Sarah Stankavich (Mark), her beautiful daughter Denver, Denvers father Paul Kercheval, her partner Andrew Wright, and many other close friends and family members whom she adored. Kelly was a 2001 graduate from Maury High School and was a field supervisor for the Census Bureau. She was a native of Norfolk, an avid animal lover and a dedicated Washington Redskins fan. Kelly enjoyed spending time with Denver and all her fur babies. Kelly's contagious smile and unique laughter could brighten any room. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and anyone who was lucky enough to meet her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to PETA and the Virginia Beach SPCA. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com
.
Due to Covid restrictions, a small private service will be held Tuesday at 2P.M. at HD Oliver Funeral Apartments in Norfolk; the service will also be live-streamed. A private reception will follow. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and support.