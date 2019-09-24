The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Olive Branch Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly Wood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelly Wood Obituary
CHESAPEAKE - It is with great sadness that the family of Kelly Joe Wood announces his passing on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the age of 56. Kelly will be forever remembered by his wife of 31 years, Lorie, and their daughter, Jordan; his brother, Johnnie Wood and wife Cindy, and a host of extended family that he loved dearly. Kelly was predeceased by his father and mother, Johnnie and Mary Frances Wood.

Kelly graduated from Deep Creek High School in 1981 where he played on the golf team all four years. He enjoyed playing softball in the Portsmouth Adult League and was an enthusiastic Duke basketball fan.

A graveside service in memory of Kelly will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26 at Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 25 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.

Memorial contributions in memory of Kelly may be made to the Cancer Research Institute at www.CancerResearch.org , for the many loved ones in his life affected by cancer.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now