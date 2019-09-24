|
|
CHESAPEAKE - It is with great sadness that the family of Kelly Joe Wood announces his passing on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the age of 56. Kelly will be forever remembered by his wife of 31 years, Lorie, and their daughter, Jordan; his brother, Johnnie Wood and wife Cindy, and a host of extended family that he loved dearly. Kelly was predeceased by his father and mother, Johnnie and Mary Frances Wood.
Kelly graduated from Deep Creek High School in 1981 where he played on the golf team all four years. He enjoyed playing softball in the Portsmouth Adult League and was an enthusiastic Duke basketball fan.
A graveside service in memory of Kelly will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26 at Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 25 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.
Memorial contributions in memory of Kelly may be made to the Cancer Research Institute at www.CancerResearch.org , for the many loved ones in his life affected by cancer.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 24, 2019