Kennan Erik Gudjonsson, 49, of New York City, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born in Las Vegas, NV, and was the son of Carolyn Osmond and the late Gunnar Gudjonsson. Kennan was a graduate of First Colonial High School in Virginia Beach and The New Actor's Workshop in New York City.
For many years, Kennan worked as an artist, a skilled craftsman, and a multi -talented musician and performer in Manhattan. From his tiny Chelsea apartment and his studio in Brooklyn, he created theater props, toys, carved figures, custom furniture, album covers, art pieces, and other items using a dizzying variety of materials. His clients included Lincoln Center, Hasbro, Fat Cat Records, the Metropolitan Museum of Art just to name a few. His projects would often require that he match the materials and techniques of specific, obscure places and time periods in history. Kennan's creations ranged from the beautiful to the shocking. He made items such as an intricately etched brass escutcheon cover and a child's working marionette theater.
The last 25 years he spent with his love and longtime companion, singer-songwriter Nina Nastasia. Kennan was involved in all aspects of production of seven albums. including playing instruments, arranging scores and booking national and international tours. His designs of the albums themselves gave them a distinctive, haunting look. He loved his work and living in New York. City.
Survivors include his partner Nina Nastasia; mother, Carolyn Osmond; sister, Kristin Isfeld; brother-in-law, Larus Isfeld; niece, Hanna Klara Isfeld; and nephew Tristan Isfeld as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins in the United States and Iceland. He also had many loyal friends who have been very helpful and supportive of the family and we thank everyone for that. Kennan is forever in our hearts and his memory will live on through his art.
A Celebration of Life reception will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2020