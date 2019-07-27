The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-0885
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Home of his Sister
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth A. Dennis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth A. Dennis Obituary
Kenneth A. Dennis, age 72, passed away on July 25, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with heart disease. He was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Kenneth E. and Janie F. Dennis.

Ken attended Norview High School and graduated from Falls Church High School, Falls Church, VA. He was a longshoreman and retired from Norfolk International Terminals. He was a loyal member of the Longshoremenâ€™s Association, Local 1970. A dedicated democrat, he was active in the party at the local level.

He was predeceased by his son, Kenneth E. Dennis and is survived by his loving wife Rosemary; son Bill (Alina); daughter Mary Thomas; 4 grandchildren, Victoria, Sam, Emily and Glen Thomas; 3 sisters Katherine, Maria and Linda Dennis; 2 brothers Franklin and Joel Dennis; 3 loving aunts; and many nephews and nieces.

A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the home of his sister, Linda Dennis. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater assisted the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
Download Now