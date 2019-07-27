|
|
Kenneth A. Dennis, age 72, passed away on July 25, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with heart disease. He was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Kenneth E. and Janie F. Dennis.
Ken attended Norview High School and graduated from Falls Church High School, Falls Church, VA. He was a longshoreman and retired from Norfolk International Terminals. He was a loyal member of the Longshoremenâ€™s Association, Local 1970. A dedicated democrat, he was active in the party at the local level.
He was predeceased by his son, Kenneth E. Dennis and is survived by his loving wife Rosemary; son Bill (Alina); daughter Mary Thomas; 4 grandchildren, Victoria, Sam, Emily and Glen Thomas; 3 sisters Katherine, Maria and Linda Dennis; 2 brothers Franklin and Joel Dennis; 3 loving aunts; and many nephews and nieces.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the home of his sister, Linda Dennis. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater assisted the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 27, 2019