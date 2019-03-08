Kenneth A. Hall, 82, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away February 19, 2019, in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.A native of Gloucester, VA, he was the son of the late Welford and Jennie Hall.He is survived by his son, Kenneth A. Hall, Jr.; his daughter, Karen A. Haynie and husband, William H. Haynie, and their daughter, Kristen M. Haynie, all of Virginia Beach; his brother, William Hall and wife, Penny Hall, of Gloucester Point, VA.As well as being a good loving father and husband, he was known as a prominent business leader in the area, but, also as one who gave back in greater ways to many worthy charities. He also helped many others get their lives on track and become great successes in the own right.A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at Spring Branch Community Church with Pastor Michael Simone officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The . Online condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019