Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
International Christian Church
2969 Holland Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
International Christian Church
2969 Holland Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Graveside service
Following Services
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Kenneth A. Rhoad III


1948 - 2019
Kenneth A. Rhoad III Obituary
Kenneth A. Rhoad III, 71, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends. Ken was born September 22nd, 1948 to Kenneth and June Rhoad in Phoenixville, PA. After his high school graduation, Ken enlisted in the United States Navy and faithfully served his country during the Vietnam War. In Vietnam, Ken met the love of his life, Qui. Ken and Qui married and settled down in the Tidewater area of Virginia. Ken worked as a skilled machinist for Norfolk Naval Shipyard before he retired after 47 years. Additionally, Ken owned and operated with his wife a total of three local restaurants over a span of 28 years.

Ken was predeceased by his wife in November 2017. Left to cherish his memory are Ken's four children, Huong Jeffries, Dung Dang, Karen Reynolds, Michael Rhoad, and ten grandchildren. On Friday, November 8th, 2019 at International Christian Church, 2969 Holland Rd., Virginia Beach, VA, a viewing will be held from 5-7pm with a funeral service and reception immediately following.

A procession will begin at 9:30am on Saturday, Novemeber 9 from Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive Virginia Beach, to Woodlawn Memorial Gardens where a graveside service will be held.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019
