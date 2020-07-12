Kenneth Alan Gregory, 58, of Gatesville, NC, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Born in Coral Gables, FL, Alan retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 2019 after 38.5 years working on submarines and aircraft carriers. Those who knew him know why he left the city life in 1987 for the simpler life of the country. An avid fisherman and hunter, Alan was a member of the Gatesville Hunt Club. He also enjoyed woodworking and spent a lot of his time building furniture for family and friends.
Alan is preceded in death by his father, William A. Gregory. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Trish Gregory of 36 years; daughter, Dawn Cronce and her husband Brooke of Raleigh, NC; mother, Yvonne Gregory of Chesapeake; grandson, Logan Cronce; brother, Jeff Gregory; and sister, Melody Gregory.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
