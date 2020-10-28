Kenneth "Ken" Arnold Lindblad, Sr., 76, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed October 24, 2020.
Born in Norfolk, Virginia, Ken served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves and was Vice President of Lindblad Corporation, a contractor of large military tentage for the U.S. Government. In December of 1984, he received the Quality of Excellence Award from the Department of Defense, awarded for the outstanding work the company did for the U.S. Government. Ken was also a partner with his sisters, Chris and Kathy running Lindblad Enterprises. He will forever be remembered as an automotive enthusiast as well as a kind, loving and generous husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Left to cherish Ken's memory are his wife of 50 years, Loretta DeLaura Lindblad; daughter, Samantha Lindblad; son, Kenneth A. Lindblad, Jr. and wife Lori; grandchildren, Summer Lindblad, Ocean Lindblad, and Nathan Whelan; sisters, Beth Alexander and husband Dan, Chris Walker, and Kathy Lindblad; and his beloved dog, Brittany.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.