Ken Lampert, 66, passed away on April 1, 2020. Born in Suffolk to Kenneth B. and Virginia Holladay Lampert on October 12, 1953, Ken spent his childhood and most of his life in Tidewater.
Ken graduated from Norfolk Academy, Class of 1972, and Virginia Tech, class of 1976. Upon his graduation he began a 44-year career as a financial planner with MassMutual. He achieved professional designations of Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC). He was a member of both the Hampton Roads Estate Planning Council and the Society of Financial Professionals.
Ken was an accomplished athlete. After competing for his beloved Hokies in track, he remained one of the area's dominant runners for 15 years. He ran 4:06 in the mile and 14:15 in the 5k. Ken volunteered as the cross country and track coach at Norfolk Academy from 1976 until his death. He started their girls' programs in those sports. The Bulldogs won 86 Tidewater Conference Championships and 9 state championships under his guidance. In addition, Ken was a skilled meet director and organized and ran off more free-of-charge high school cross country and track meets than anyone else in the region. Ken won numerous Coach of the Year awards, and for his contributions to the sport and the community, he received the Norfolk Sports Club's Unsung Hero award in 2008 and in 2016 was inducted into the Tidewater Striders Hall of Fame.
Ken was a member of First United Methodist Church and also attended Grace Bible Church. Ken was an active member and past president of the Wards Corner Lions Club. He tirelessly reviewed scholarships for the All-Saints Scholarship Fund for decades. He was the board treasurer for Eggleston Services.
Despite all of this, Ken found plenty of time for his true lovesâ€"fishing and telling fish talesâ€"and even caught, cleaned, and cooked every fish for his annual fish fry.
Ken was the beloved husband of Sarah Martin Lampert. Other survivors include his children: Ted Lampert and wife Lori; Zach Lampert; and Katie Lampert Kessler and husband Ben. Ken is survived by four grandchildren: Nate, Caroline, Finn, and Charlie; his mother, Virginia Lampert; his sister, Susan Lampert Smith; nephews Daniel and Brian; niece Ellen; and mother-in-law, Judith Martin. Ken was predeceased by his father, Kenneth, Sr.; his brother-in-law, Tim Smith; and his father-in-law, Lee Martin.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to The Eggleston Foundation's Ken Lampert Memorial (1161 Ingleside Rd., Norfolk, VA 23502, 757-858-8011) or to Norfolk Academy, c/o The Ken Lampert '72 Endowment Fund (1585 Wesleyan Drive, Norfolk, VA 23502, 757-461-6236). An online guestbook and future memorial service details are available at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020