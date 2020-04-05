|
|
Kenneth C. Darling, 65, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away unexpectedly, Friday March 27, 2020.
Ken was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Charlie & Louise (Barnes) Darling. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 31 years, Susan (Spada); their daughter, Emily Louise Speakman and son-in-law, Daniel; granddaughter, Addison Grace and his daughter of his heart, Corinne Bergstom Marner (Jesper) of Stockholm, Sweden.
Ken retired from the Norfolk Sheriff's Department as a Sergeant after 25 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Commodore Lodge # 3 & Sewells Point Lodge #28 where he held several officer positions until his retirement.
While Ken held several post retirement jobs, it was his job as owner/operator of Poppy's Daycare for the past 8 years that he gave him the greatest joy in life. His love for both his daughter & granddaughter was endless and it was his honor to be able to take care of Addision from 12 weeks old until now.
After his retirement, Ken joined Chesapeake Host - Lions Club International. While he was involved in many of their various causes, he took extreme pride in being part of the Sight & Hearing team in Chesapeake that offers sight and hearing screenings free to the public. Ken was an Organ Donor, and we find great comfort in knowing in this time of loss, that we were able to honor his wishes and help someone with a loss of sight.
Please know that whether you were a friend from his youth, or his time with the Sheriff's Dept., Norfolk Botanical Gardens, or the Lions Club, Ken cherished your friendships and time together. His dedication to service and giving back fulfilled him though out his life.
A memorial service will be held at a later time when we can all come together to celebrate Ken's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Lions Club International Foundation, Empowering Service Fund at www.lionsclubs.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020