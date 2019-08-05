The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Kenneth C. Stickney, 96, of Norfolk, VA, passed away August 4, 2019.

Born in Idaho, he was the son of the late Thaddeus and Alice Stickney. He served in the U. S. Navy during World War II and retired as a Master Chief after 30 years of service. He was the Director of Dining Services at ODU for 18 years. After retirement in 1989, Kenneth enjoyed traveling the world and taking cruises with his wife. He attended First Church of the Nazarene.

Kenneth was preceded in death by three siblings. Left to cherish his memory: his wife of 63 years, Virginia M. Stickney; two sons, Jeffrey Stickney (Shirley) and Kevin Stickney; two grandsons, Andrey and Alexei; and many more loving family members.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 7 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
